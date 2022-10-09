First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.