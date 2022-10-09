First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.