First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.