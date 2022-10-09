First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.64.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$23.17 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$16.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.51.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

