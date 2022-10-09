First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First United alerts:

First United Stock Performance

Shares of FUNC opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First United has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the second quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About First United

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.