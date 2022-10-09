Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.