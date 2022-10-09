Fishera (FSHR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,232.00

Fishera (FSHR) traded down 100% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Fishera has a market capitalization of $896.83 and approximately $11,232.00 worth of Fishera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fishera token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fishera has traded down 100% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fishera Token Profile

Fishera launched on June 5th, 2022. Fishera’s total supply is 34,000,000 tokens. Fishera’s official Twitter account is @fisherabsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fishera is fishera.io.

Fishera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fishera (FSHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fishera has a current supply of 34,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fishera is 0.00002638 USD and is down -9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fishera.io/.”

