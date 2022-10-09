Fishera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $896.83 (FSHR)

Fishera (FSHR) traded 100% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Fishera has a market cap of $896.83 and $11,232.00 worth of Fishera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fishera token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fishera has traded 100% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fishera

Fishera was first traded on June 5th, 2022. Fishera’s total supply is 34,000,000 tokens. Fishera’s official Twitter account is @fisherabsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fishera is fishera.io.

Buying and Selling Fishera

According to CryptoCompare, “Fishera (FSHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fishera has a current supply of 34,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fishera is 0.00002638 USD and is down -9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fishera.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fishera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fishera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fishera using one of the exchanges listed above.

