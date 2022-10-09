Fishy Tank Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46,667.34 (FTE)

Fishy Tank Token (FTE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Fishy Tank Token token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fishy Tank Token has a total market cap of $46,667.34 and approximately $132,370.00 worth of Fishy Tank Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fishy Tank Token has traded 73.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fishy Tank Token

Fishy Tank Token was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. Fishy Tank Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,255,000 tokens. The official website for Fishy Tank Token is fishytank.io. Fishy Tank Token’s official Twitter account is @fishytankgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fishy Tank Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Fishy Tank Token (FTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fishy Tank Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fishy Tank Token is 0.01096765 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fishytank.io/.”

