Flashloans.com (FLASH) Price Hits $0.0005

Flashloans.com (FLASH) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Flashloans.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flashloans.com has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. Flashloans.com has a total market cap of $17,068.89 and approximately $14,804.00 worth of Flashloans.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,530.78 or 0.99981040 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00047942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Flashloans.com Token Profile

Flashloans.com (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Flashloans.com’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,484,421 tokens. Flashloans.com’s official Twitter account is @comflashloans. Flashloans.com’s official website is flashloans.com. The official message board for Flashloans.com is flashloans.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Flashloans.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flashloans.com (FLASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Flashloans.com has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Flashloans.com is 0.00065706 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,296.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flashloans.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashloans.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashloans.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashloans.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

