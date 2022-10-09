Flux Price Down 9.7% This Week (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Flux has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Flux token can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $474,175.11 and approximately $313,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00281685 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00109504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00069583 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003837 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 30th, 2021. Flux’s official Twitter account is @fluxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flux is www.fluxprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “Flux (FLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Flux has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Flux is 0.03203765 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $262,925.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fluxprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.