FolgoryUSD (USDF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.04 Million

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, FolgoryUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One FolgoryUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FolgoryUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.04 million and $443,163.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FolgoryUSD

FolgoryUSD is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 tokens. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @folgory1. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a.

FolgoryUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FolgoryUSD (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FolgoryUSD has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FolgoryUSD is 1.00125294 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://folgory.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolgoryUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FolgoryUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

