Forest Knight (KNIGHT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $365,914.00

Forest Knight (KNIGHT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Forest Knight has a market cap of $205,592.92 and approximately $365,914.00 worth of Forest Knight was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Forest Knight has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Forest Knight token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Forest Knight Profile

Forest Knight’s launch date was September 15th, 2021. Forest Knight’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,740,823 tokens. The official website for Forest Knight is www.forestknight.io. The official message board for Forest Knight is medium.com/forest-knight. Forest Knight’s official Twitter account is @forestknight_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Forest Knight Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest Knight (KNIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Forest Knight has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 7,740,822.8286403 in circulation. The last known price of Forest Knight is 0.02659367 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,822.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.forestknight.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forest Knight directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Forest Knight should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Forest Knight using one of the exchanges listed above.

