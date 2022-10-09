FortKnoxster Price Reaches $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $124,763.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster token can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @fortknoxster and its Facebook page is accessible here. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is https://reddit.com/r/fortknoxster. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster.

FortKnoxster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FortKnoxster (FKX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FortKnoxster has a current supply of 150,000,000. The last known price of FortKnoxster is 0.03383966 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $94,267.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fortknoxster.com/.”

