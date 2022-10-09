Fortress (FORT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $235,588.97

Fortress (FORT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Fortress has a market capitalization of $235,588.97 and approximately $3.36 million worth of Fortress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortress token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fortress has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fortress Token Profile

Fortress launched on September 4th, 2021. Fortress’ official message board is fortressdao.medium.com. Fortress’ official website is www.fortressdao.finance. Fortress’ official Twitter account is @fortressdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fortress

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortress (FORT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Fortress has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Fortress is 0.52059488 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fortressdao.finance/.”

