Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $30.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.81%.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.