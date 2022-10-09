Fox Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,033.00 (FOXF)

Fox Finance (FOXF) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Fox Finance has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $113,033.00 worth of Fox Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fox Finance has traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fox Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fox Finance Profile

Fox Finance launched on March 17th, 2021. Fox Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Fox Finance is foxfinance.io. The Reddit community for Fox Finance is https://reddit.com/r/foxfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fox Finance’s official Twitter account is @foxfinancebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fox Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is an auto-staking token designed to grant rewards to its holders. 6% of each tx goes to liquidity with a rolling 4-year lock, and another 6% goes to each holder by stake (burn wallet). Fox aims to create a community of awareness focused on wildlife conservation through its advocacy platform. Telegram | Discord | Reddit Whitepaper The official Fox Finance ticker is “FOX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “FOXF” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

