Fragments of arker (FOA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Fragments of arker (FOA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Fragments of arker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fragments of arker has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fragments of arker has a market capitalization of $4,371.55 and approximately $42,415.00 worth of Fragments of arker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fragments of arker Profile

Fragments of arker launched on December 28th, 2021. Fragments of arker’s total supply is 540,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,312,747 tokens. Fragments of arker’s official Twitter account is @arkercommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fragments of arker is www.playarker.com.

Buying and Selling Fragments of arker

According to CryptoCompare, “Fragments of arker (FOA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fragments of arker has a current supply of 540,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fragments of arker is 0.00100879 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $57.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playarker.com.”

