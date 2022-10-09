Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 395,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 98,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Freeman Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.
About Freeman Gold
Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeman Gold (FMANF)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.