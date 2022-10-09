Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $29.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.20.

FCX opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

