Fren Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $122,238.34 (FREN)

Fren (FREN) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Fren token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fren has traded 131.4% higher against the dollar. Fren has a market capitalization of $122,238.34 and approximately $45,854.00 worth of Fren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fren Profile

Fren launched on November 10th, 2021. Fren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Fren’s official Twitter account is @frenwgmi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fren is www.hellofren.io.

Buying and Selling Fren

According to CryptoCompare, “Fren (FREN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fren has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fren is 0.00000012 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $68.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hellofren.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fren using one of the exchanges listed above.

