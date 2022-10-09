Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $176,724.25 and $42,419.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz launched on July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is https://reddit.com/r/friendzico. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @friendz_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz (FDZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Friendz has a current supply of 1,129,842,156.3806603 with 516,152,387.7509749 in circulation. The last known price of Friendz is 0.00037193 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $49,939.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://friendz.io/.”

