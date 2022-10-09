Frog Inu Trading Down 53% This Week (FGI)

Frog Inu (FGI) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Frog Inu has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar. One Frog Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Frog Inu has a market cap of $13,565.33 and $14,568.00 worth of Frog Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Frog Inu Profile

Frog Inu was first traded on May 29th, 2022. Frog Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,740,145,838,045 tokens. Frog Inu’s official website is froginu.io. Frog Inu’s official Twitter account is @froginutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frog Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Frog Inu (FGI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Frog Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Frog Inu is 0 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $48.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://froginu.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frog Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frog Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frog Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

