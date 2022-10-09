FTMlaunch 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39,536.00 (FTML)

FTMlaunch (FTML) traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, FTMlaunch has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One FTMlaunch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FTMlaunch has a market cap of $97.35 and $39,536.00 worth of FTMlaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FTMlaunch

FTMlaunch was first traded on December 23rd, 2021. FTMlaunch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,260,958 tokens. FTMlaunch’s official message board is medium.com/@ftmlaunch. The official website for FTMlaunch is www.ftmlaunch.com. FTMlaunch’s official Twitter account is @ftmlaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTMlaunch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTMlaunch (FTML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. FTMlaunch has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FTMlaunch is 0.0000017 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ftmlaunch.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTMlaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTMlaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTMlaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

