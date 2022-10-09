FUFU Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,631.00 (FUFU)

FUFU (FUFU) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, FUFU has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. FUFU has a market capitalization of $22,998.22 and approximately $10,631.00 worth of FUFU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUFU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FUFU

FUFU’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. FUFU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,728,572 tokens. FUFU’s official Twitter account is @getfufu and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUFU’s official message board is medium.com/@getfufu. The Reddit community for FUFU is https://reddit.com/r/getfufu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FUFU is www.uwufufu.com.

FUFU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FUFU (FUFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FUFU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FUFU is 0.00071404 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $760.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uwufufu.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUFU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUFU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUFU using one of the exchanges listed above.

