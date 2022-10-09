Furucombo Price Reaches $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $649,740.95 and $125,830.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Furucombo’s official website is furucombo.app. The official message board for Furucombo is medium.com/furucombo.

Furucombo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo (COMBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Furucombo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 35,558,324.77941366 in circulation. The last known price of Furucombo is 0.01734558 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $112,645.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://furucombo.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars.

