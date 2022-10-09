Fuse Network Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $618,948.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fuse Network Token Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 tokens. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @fuse_network. The official message board for Fuse Network is medium.com/fusenet. The official website for Fuse Network is fuse.io.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

