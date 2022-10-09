Fusion (FSN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $949,294.00

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $949,294.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion’s launch date was February 11th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,838,229 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @fusionprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is https://reddit.com/r/fusionfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion (FSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fusion has a current supply of 70,354,038.92307134 with 72,832,731.7542614 in circulation. The last known price of Fusion is 0.22402663 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $396,550.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fusion.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

