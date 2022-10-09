GADGETWAR Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (GWAR)

GADGETWAR (GWAR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. GADGETWAR has a total market capitalization of $20,910.31 and $13,561.00 worth of GADGETWAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GADGETWAR has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GADGETWAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GADGETWAR Token Profile

GADGETWAR was first traded on May 12th, 2021. The official website for GADGETWAR is gadgetwar.io. GADGETWAR’s official Twitter account is @joingadgetwar.

GADGETWAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GADGETWAR (GWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GADGETWAR has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GADGETWAR is 0.00037994 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $860.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gadgetwar.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GADGETWAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GADGETWAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GADGETWAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

