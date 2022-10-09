Gafisa Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 11th (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 11th.

Gafisa Stock Performance

Shares of GFASY stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Gafisa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company engages in the development, sale, and brokerage of residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for higher and middle-income customers; entry-level buildings and house units for middle-low-income customers; and commercial units.

