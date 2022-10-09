Gafisa Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 11th (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 11th.
Gafisa Stock Performance
Shares of GFASY stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Gafisa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.
Gafisa Company Profile
