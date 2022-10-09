Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gains Associates alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.28 or 1.00069672 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00043159 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022395 BTC.

Gains Associates Token Profile

GAINS is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gains Associates is www.gains-associates.com. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @gainsassociates. Gains Associates’ official message board is medium.com/gains-associates.

Gains Associates Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains Associates (GAINS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gains Associates has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gains Associates is 0.10139851 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $15,339.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gains-associates.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.