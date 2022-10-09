Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Tops $2.21

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00011373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $4.23 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token was first traded on October 9th, 2019. Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,094,243 tokens. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Galatasaray Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,094,238 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/galatasaray/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

