Gale Network 1-Day Volume Tops $64,280.00 (GALE)

Gale Network (GALE) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Gale Network has a total market capitalization of $5,865.54 and $64,280.00 worth of Gale Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gale Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gale Network has traded down 72.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gale Network Profile

Gale Network launched on April 25th, 2022. Gale Network’s total supply is 345,833,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Gale Network is https://reddit.com/r/galenetworkcommunity. The official message board for Gale Network is medium.com/@galenetwork. Gale Network’s official Twitter account is @galenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gale Network is www.gale.network.

Buying and Selling Gale Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gale Network (GALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gale Network has a current supply of 345,833,334 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gale Network is 0.00001718 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $66.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gale Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gale Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gale Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

