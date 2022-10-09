Gamesta (GSG) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Gamesta (GSG) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Gamesta has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Gamesta token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gamesta has a market capitalization of $22,695.63 and $13,018.00 worth of Gamesta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gamesta Token Profile

Gamesta’s launch date was December 18th, 2021. Gamesta’s total supply is 977,855,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,532,046 tokens. Gamesta’s official message board is blog.gamesta.ai. Gamesta’s official Twitter account is @gamestaguild and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gamesta is gamesta.ai.

Buying and Selling Gamesta

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamesta (GSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Gamesta has a current supply of 977,855,176.498542 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gamesta is 0.00080972 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesta.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamesta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamesta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gamesta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

