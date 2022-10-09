GameStar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114,148.74 (GMS)

GameStar (GMS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, GameStar has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. One GameStar token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameStar has a market cap of $114,148.74 and $13,689.00 worth of GameStar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GameStar (GMS) is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. GameStar’s official Twitter account is @gamestarxchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameStar’s official message board is gamestarexchange.medium.com. The official website for GameStar is www.gamestar.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStar (GMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GameStar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GameStar is 0.00009461 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gamestar.exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameStar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameStar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

