Gamestarter Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.85 Million (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Gamestarter token can now be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gamestarter has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $52,811.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter launched on January 11th, 2021. Gamestarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,005,000 tokens. The official message board for Gamestarter is blog.gamestarter.co. The official website for Gamestarter is igo.gamestarter.com. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @gamestarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamestarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter (GAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gamestarter has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gamestarter is 0.06543715 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $41,464.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://igo.gamestarter.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamestarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

