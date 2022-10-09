GazeTV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,137.00 (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GazeTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. GazeTV has a total market cap of $585,955.79 and $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GazeTV

GazeTV’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,270,296 tokens. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @gazetvf and its Facebook page is accessible here. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com. The official message board for GazeTV is www.gazetvf.com/news.

Buying and Selling GazeTV

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV (GAZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. GazeTV has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GazeTV is 0.00131088 USD and is down -10.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $183.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gazetv.com/.”

