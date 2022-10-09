Geeq Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s launch date was August 6th, 2020. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @geeqofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform.

