Gem Guardian (GEMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,602.00

Gem Guardian (GEMG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Gem Guardian has a market capitalization of $61,155.30 and approximately $10,602.00 worth of Gem Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gem Guardian has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Guardian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gem Guardian

Gem Guardian (CRYPTO:GEMG) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2021. Gem Guardian’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,000 tokens. Gem Guardian’s official Twitter account is @gemguardiannft. Gem Guardian’s official website is gemguardian.io.

Gem Guardian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gem Guardian (GEMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gem Guardian has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gem Guardian is 0.02895194 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,684.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gemguardian.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gem Guardian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gem Guardian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gem Guardian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

