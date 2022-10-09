Gemini Dollar Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005111 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $299.83 million and $1.17 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 301,483,852 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gemini Dollar has a current supply of 301,483,851.68. The last known price of Gemini Dollar is 0.99057853 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $530,877.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gemini.com/dollar/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

