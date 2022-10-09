GemUni Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (GENI)

GemUni (GENI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One GemUni token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. GemUni has a total market cap of $45,389.88 and approximately $109,354.00 worth of GemUni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GemUni has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GemUni alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GemUni Token Profile

GemUni’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. GemUni’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,861,111 tokens. The official message board for GemUni is medium.com/@gemuni_official. The official website for GemUni is www.gemuni.io. GemUni’s official Twitter account is @gemuniofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GemUni

According to CryptoCompare, “GemUni (GENI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GemUni has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GemUni is 0.00933774 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gemuni.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GemUni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GemUni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GemUni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

