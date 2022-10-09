Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $121,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SLY stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

