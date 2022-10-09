Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

