Genesis Worlds Hits Market Cap of $129,893.94 (GENESIS)

Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Worlds has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Worlds token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Worlds has a total market capitalization of $129,893.94 and approximately $66.00 worth of Genesis Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Worlds

Genesis Worlds’ launch date was October 6th, 2021. Genesis Worlds’ total supply is 133,938,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,121,129 tokens. Genesis Worlds’ official website is genesis.game. The Reddit community for Genesis Worlds is https://reddit.com/r/gamecredits. Genesis Worlds’ official message board is gamecredits.org/latest-news. Genesis Worlds’ official Twitter account is @gamecredits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Worlds Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Genesis Worlds has a current supply of 133,873,215.91781223 with 93,055,667.04953419 in circulation. The last known price of Genesis Worlds is 0.00134776 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genesis.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

