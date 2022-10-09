Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $153.87 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.