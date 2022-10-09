Gera Coin (GERA) Tops One Day Volume of $346,192.00

Gera Coin (GERA) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Gera Coin token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gera Coin has traded down 67.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gera Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $346,192.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 tokens. Gera Coin’s official website is geracoin.io. Gera Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @geracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gera Coin (GERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gera Coin has a current supply of 8,800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gera Coin is 0.0000672 USD and is up 54.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $139,908.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://geracoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

