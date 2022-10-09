GeroWallet (GERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,740.00

GeroWallet (GERO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One GeroWallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeroWallet has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. GeroWallet has a market cap of $795,441.76 and approximately $7,740.00 worth of GeroWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GeroWallet Token Profile

GeroWallet was first traded on May 17th, 2021. GeroWallet’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,769,208 tokens. The official website for GeroWallet is gerowallet.io. GeroWallet’s official Twitter account is @gerowallet. GeroWallet’s official message board is gerowallet.medium.com.

GeroWallet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeroWallet (GERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. GeroWallet has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GeroWallet is 0.00669729 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gerowallet.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeroWallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeroWallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeroWallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

