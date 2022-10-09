Ghospers Game Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GHSP)

Ghospers Game (GHSP) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Ghospers Game token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghospers Game has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Ghospers Game has a market cap of $13,460.64 and $41,726.00 worth of Ghospers Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ghospers Game alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ghospers Game

Ghospers Game was first traded on October 29th, 2021. Ghospers Game’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Ghospers Game’s official website is www.ghospers.com. Ghospers Game’s official Twitter account is @ghospersgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghospers Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ghospers Game (GHSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ghospers Game has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ghospers Game is 0.00271461 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ghospers.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghospers Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghospers Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghospers Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghospers Game Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghospers Game and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.