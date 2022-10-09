Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.76 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.47.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.