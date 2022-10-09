Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 357 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.